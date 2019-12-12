France international and Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman injured his ankle and knee after an awkward landing during the Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Coman was forced to go off the field in the 27th minute after rolling his ankle as he landed on his left foot in an awkward position after controlling the ball. He immediately crashed to the pitch on the sideline to take the pressure off it, but till then the loss was done.

That’s the worst injury I’ve seen all year Hope it’s nothing serious for Kingsley Coman 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/9SY9pHtiNq — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) December 11, 2019

The Frenchman has suffered a capsule tear in the left knee and will miss the upcoming matches of the Bundesliga side Bayern.

“The diagnosis from club doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt late on Wednesday night revealed a capsule tear in the left knee. Coman also pulled his biceps tendon and jarred the knee joint. The knee will be immobilized for a while with a splint,” FC Bayern said in an official statement.

Bayern continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing season of UEFA Champions League and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at home on Wednesday.

Bayern won all their group matches and are the only side in the ongoing European competition to do so. They had already booked their spot in for the knockouts before the match against Spurs and head to the next round as Group B topper.

Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho were on the scoresheet for the hosting team, while Ryan Sessegnon had put one back for the visitors.

Coman drew the first blood of the night when a delivery from Serge Gnabry, intended for Coutinho, found him. The 23-year-old sent the ball into the far corner to give Bayern 1-0 lead. Within 13 minutes of the goal, the striker met with the accident and had to go off the field in pain.