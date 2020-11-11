West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has became the most successful T20 cricketer with the most number of titles after winning this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

With 15 titles now, Pollard achieved the milestone by overtaking his national teammate Dwayne Bravo, who has won 14 T20 titles so far.

“Dwayne Bravo you are behind me now (about number of T20 titles), I have to say that on camera,” Pollard said after the match.

The big-hitting West Indies all-rounder has scored over 3,000 runs for Mumbai Indians. In 2020 season, Pollard scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42, the most by any batsman this year.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma led the team to their fifth IPL glory with a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2020 edition of the tournament in Dubai.

Chasing Delhi’s total of 156/7, Rohit smashed 68 runs off 51 balls. He got generous support from Quinton de Kock (20 off 12) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 19) with whom he shared partnerships of 45 runs and 47 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav (19 off 20) was also a part of a 45-run stand with Rohit.

It was Rohit’s first fifty since October 1. His innings propelled Mumbai to the winning total with nine balls to spare despite some late wickets in the last few overs.

Batting in their first-ever IPL final, Delhi Capitals were off to a poor start. They were reduced to 22/3 inside just five overs.

However, a 96-run partnership between captain Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) ensured a healthy total for their team.

Pollard also said that the title win meant a lot to him and also termed Mumbai Indians as the best T20 team in the world at the moment.

“It’s a great feeling, means a lot. Fifth trophy…Have been here for 11 years. We have a quiet celebration. The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that’s there, you can say MI is the best T20 team going around,” he said.