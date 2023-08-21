Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League; Contrasting wins by fancied teams;

SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy, and Raja Karan Academy chalked out contrasting victories over their respective rivals on day 6 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase- 1) i here on Monday .

SAI Shakti beat Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat by 7-3. Lalrinpuii (2’), Sukhveer Kaur (3’, 19’), Nidhi (9’, 54’), Priyanka Dogra (15’), and Kanika Siwach (51’) scored for the winners . The goal scorers for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat were Ekta (27’), Kirti (37’), and Khushi (48’).

Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat HIM Academy by 5-1. Sushila Pawar (11’, 43’, 59’) led the charge for the winners with a hat-trick, while Puri Parmar (24’) and Nandani Parmar (50’) pitched in with a goal each. Sakshi (59′) scored for the HIM Academy

Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Citizen XI 5-4 . Captain Chanchal Verma (21’, 35’), Rashmi (26’), Neelam (39’), and Anita Devi (56’) scored for the winners. Meanwhile, Nandini Yadav (18’, 23’, 44’) and Nasmina Talukdar (59’) scored to give Citizen Hockey XI a fighting chance but ultimately fell short.