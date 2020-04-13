Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday uploaded a video on Twitter urging the Pakistanis living abroad to contribute towards the PM’s relief fund of Pakistan.

“I am trying to assist in what is a bit of a dire situation in Pakistan. We all know that Pakistanis all over the world are contributing back to Pakistan (that) creates such a lot of revenue and helps out the people that desperately need their help. This is just a call out to all Pakistanis living abroad to support the Prime Minister’s relief fund,” Pietersen said the video.

“PM @ImranKhanPTI leading from the front…help him out by donating towards PM’s Covid Relief Fund at http://covid.ophrd.gov.pk,” he wrote along with the video.

“I know how generous OVERSEAS Pakistanis can be, help your country when it’s most needed,” the former England skipper added.

With the whole world struggling from the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has brought everything to a standstill, Pietersen days ago has also urged people to take of care nature amid the crisis.

Meanwhile, the former England player warned people across the globe to sit up and take note that they do not own the world and should respect nature.