Kerala Govt, AIFF to collaborate for development of football

Kerala will host an international football tournament for women in Kochi in December 2021 as part of a collaboration with the All India Football Federation to promote and encourage football at various levels.

As part of the programmes, and in an endeavour to promote and encourage women’s football, the Government of Kerala along with the AIFF and Kerala Football Association (KFA) will host the international football tournament in Kochi, ahead of the AFC Wom’n’s Asia Cup India 2022 which is slated to be held from January 20-February 6, 2022, the AIFF said in a release on Monday.

Furthermore, Kerala will host the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National Senior Football Championship, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahman announced at a press conference organised at the secretariat here on Monday.

The minister also informed that the next junior and sub-junior national football championships for boys and girls will also be held in Kerala.

AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav was present on the occasion, as was Kerala Football Association (KFA) Executive Committee member Dr. Reginald Varghese.

“The initiatives being taken by the Government of Kerala will inspire and provide an ideal platform to boys and girls from the state to progress to professional football, and also the National Teams,” Yadav said on the occasion.

The AIFF and the KFA will also support the organisation of Golden Baby Leagues as well as the Youth Leagues from the local level to the state level.

Meanwhile, AIFF will take the lead to train football coaches. Assistance will also be provided for the training of referees, and special focus will be placed on the development of female coaches and referees.

There have also been talks to set up a national team camp in Kerala in the near future, the release said.