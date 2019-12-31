Star striker Karim Benzema is set to remain at Real Madrid at least till 2022 after the club has reportedly reached an agreement with the French star to renew his contract.

Notably, Benzema has been a vital member of the Real Madrid squad under manager Zinedine Zidane. He has already won several La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies during his stint with Real Madrid.

A report carried by Marca claims that the contract is signed until 2022 since the Frenchman does not want to be stuck in a phase where he is not able to give his best to the team but has given them his long term commitment.

Benzema reportedly shares a good bond with Madrid President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane. Players in the dressing room also respect him and it is for this reason that he is being backed to help Real Madrid win more trophies.

With his renewed contract, Benzema is also likely to get an increased salary which will be signed officially in the summer transfer window of 2020.