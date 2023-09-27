Kapil Dev’s ‘kidnapping’ video ad promo takes people by surprise and concern on first look

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed fear for Kapil Dev’s safety following the latest social media video of the World Cup-winning captain of India being handcuffed. Dev was being dragged into a room by two unnamed males in the footage.In this video, Kapil can visibly seen being forcibly taken in by two unidentified individuals, seemingly against his will. Internet users, including Gambhir, questioned the authenticity of this video and whether it might be a sophisticated publicity stunt rather than actual footage. Gambhir, however, used the social networking site X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain the significance of the video.

Gambhir had posted on X “Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!,”

The film was a part of a promotional shot for the 2024 ODI World Cup in India, it has now been made clear. The grand ICC event is scheduled to take place in India from October 5- November 19.

“Well performed, @therealkapildev paaji! Acting’s World Cup is currently underway! The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be available for free on the @DisneyPlusHS mobile app, Gambhir wrote on Tuesday.

Disney+Hotstar, the official broadcasters of the CWC 2023, released the official advertisement clip on their Twitter handle with the caption, “@therealkapildev paaji ko kidnap kyun karna? #DisneyPlusHotstar hai na! Dekho poora ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup bilkul FREE on mobile! Data saver mode ke saath! #ItnaSabFreeKa #WorldCupOnHotstar.”In October 1978, Kapil Dev played his first match for India against Pakistan.

Dev participated in 131 Test matches for India, where he amassed 5,248 runs and 438 wickets in the game’s longest format.

The all-rounder played in 225 One-Day International matches for his nation.

He scored 3,783 runs and grabbed 253 wickets. In the limited overs format, Dev managed to hit one century— — the famous knock of 175 that came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

In the same competition, India won their first World Cup thanks to Kapil Dev’s heroics, defeating the West Indies in the championship match.

In 1994, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient announced the end of his playing career.