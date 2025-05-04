Kagiso Rabada suspended after testing positive for recreational drug

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has admitted to testing positive for a recreational drug and is currently serving a provisional suspension. This was the reason behind his sudden exit from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was playing for the Gujarat Titans. On April 3, the franchise said Rabada had gone back home to deal with a “personal matter” but did not share any further details.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa stated, “Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that Proteas Men’s right-arm fast bowler Kagiso.

Rabada has returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a prohibited substance. “The incident is regrettable, however, Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion for the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose.

“CSA is fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds cricket players, both professional and amateur, of the importance of adhering to all regulations. We are steadfast in our support to all players in this regard.”

Rabada also said he is looking forward to returning to cricket and thanked his family, legal team, and Gujarat Titans for their support.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), which operates under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, is expected to release a detailed statement next week. Rabada’s suspension is expected to be short, as his case is believed to be similar to New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell, who was banned for a month last year after testing positive for cocaine.

It is still unclear which recreational substance Kagiso Rabada consumed, though it is likely to be either cocaine or cannabis, two of the substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) alongside ecstasy and heroin. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), which conducted the test, is expected to release a statement on Monday that may provide further clarity.

Under WADA’s code, if an athlete can prove the substance was taken out of competition and they remain away from the sport for at least one month, a reduced one-month suspension is allowed.

Notably, Rabada had left India on April 3 and returned to South Africa, only to be cleared to resume activities exactly a month later—suggesting his suspension aligned with WADA’s minimum sanction guidelines.

There is no concern within Cricket South Africa about Rabada missing upcoming matches, including the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.