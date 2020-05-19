In a recent development, Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has expressed his happiness after being able to return to training after a gap of two months owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, all football across Spain has been suspended since the month of March as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, the authorities are mulling to restart the football season in Spain by mid-June.

“I feel really good to be back on the pitch working with my teammates,” Hazard told Real Madrid TV as per Daily Mail. ”

Now we have to wait until the games arrive, but I am very happy. After two months out, I need more physical work and ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game,” he added.

Earlier, La Liga had said in a statement that clubs can return to group training but only up to 10 players at a time.