Unlike the media and fans, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to hype the Reds’ loss in Saturday’s Premier League encounter in Watford.

Notably, Liverpool’s unbeaten run of 44 matches came to a crushing end last week as they were handed a shock defeat of 3-0 by one of the bottom-placed teams Watford at the Vicarage Stadium. Where the media and fans had a big heartbreak and shock, Klopp feels that it was just an another football game.

“We just lost a football game and whenever that happens it feels really average, really, really bad, and that’s how we felt,” said Klopp as quoted by club’s official website.

When asked whether losing the unbeaten record will lift some pressure off the team, Klopp said: “It is not that we are now relieved from all the pressure around and from now we can focus on football again. We didn’t feel that much under pressure, it was just an answer without really long thinking before it. Sorry!”

“Would we have loved to win game No.19? Yes, absolutely, but when you don’t win it – and we know how difficult it is – you cannot make it bigger than all the rest,” the manager added.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford scored a second-half brace before assisting Troy Deeney to put the final in Liverpool’ coffin with a third goal on Saturday.

This was Liverpool’s first loss of the Premier League season in their 28th match. It ended the Reds’ hopes of finishing the entire season unbeaten and matching Arsenal’s feat of 2003-04 and Preston North End’s in 1888-89.