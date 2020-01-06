After Liverpool registered a 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup encounter on Saturday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as “super and outstanding”. Notably, the Everton clash was Minamino’s first appearance for the Reds.

It is worth highlighting that the 24-year-old Minamino, who changed bases from RB Salzburg to Liverpool last month for a reported transfer fee of $9.4 million, was part of a young Liverpool side at Anfield.

Minamino almost found a goal in his maiden appearance for the Reds as he glanced header which went just wide of the target. He was eventually substituted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes before the final whistle.

“Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for,” Klopp said about his new striker as quoted by PTI via AFP.

“Your first game in a team you don’t know, if it’s a settled team it’s already difficult — this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together.

And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved,” he added.