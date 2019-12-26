Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called the hectic schedule of English Premier League 2019-20 “a crime” as some teams are forced to play two matches within 48 hours.

The table-toppers Liverpool, who won the FIFA Club World Cup final against Brazil’s Flamengo on Saturday last week, will face second-placed Leicester City on Thursday before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

“It is absolutely not OK. There’s no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between Premier League games.” Klopp was quoted as saying to the British media by Reuters.

“None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. This year we play 26th and 29th and it’s like a holiday,” he added.

Defending champions Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also criticised the demanding schedule of the ongoing season and wrote a “thank you” to the officials of the league. City will face Wolves in an away encounter on Friday and host Sheffield United on Sunday.

Other than City and Wolves, who will be playing twice within a span of 48 hours, the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Watford and Manchester United will also endure the same fate.

“I understand all those saying it shouldn’t happen. They’re not moaning. They’re telling. We can say what we want but no one is listening… sports science gives you nothing to deal with this,” Klopp further said.

Liverpool will look to increase their 10-point gap at the top, while the Foxes will be aiming to reduce the difference and return to the winning ways after their nine-match winning streak was beaten by Manchester City in the last match. Also, Leicester City will fancy their chances of becoming the first team to beat The Reds in Premier League this season.