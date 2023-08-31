Junior Women’s Hockey League: Har Academy, SAI Bal, Pritam Siwach among winners on Day 5

Har Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, SAI Bal, and HIM Academy won their respective Pool games on the fifth and Final day of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-2), here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the last day, Har Hockey Academy defeated SAI Shakti in their Pool A game with a scoreline of 2-1. Bhteri (23’), and Kirty (41’) were the goal scorer. SAI Shakti’s Captain Yogita Verma (55′) scored the goal in the last quarter and tried to make a comeback, but fell short.

In the second match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI in their Pool A match with a scoreline of 8-0. Goals for Punjab Hockey Club Academy were scored by Namneet Kaur (9’, 43’, 51’), Pawanpreet Kaur (10′), Harleen Kaur (11′), Jaisikdeep Kaur (12’, 13’), and Navdeep Kaur (57′).

The third match saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy in their Pool A match with a score of 13-0. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy’s goals were scored by their Captain Soniya Kumre (4’, 12’, 44’), Sonam (3’, 35’, 38’), Swati (14’, 59’), Amanpreet Kaur (32’), Gurmail Kaur (34’), Shileima Chanu (43’, 44’), and Palak Gupta (52’).

In the fourth match, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, emerging triumphant over Sports Authority of Gujrat Hockey Academy in their Pool B match with a score of 6-0. For Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, Diksha (13’), Kirti (10’), captain Kajal (29’, 57’), and Khushi (37’, 52’) were on target.

The fifth match saw SAI Bal defeating Republican Sports Club comfortably in their Pool B match with a score of 4-0. SAI Bal’s goals were scored by Mamita Oram (15’), Ashima Rout (18’), Nilam Kachhap (35’), and Himanshi Gawande (45’).

The final match of the league saw HIM Academy defeating Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta in their Pool B match with a scoreline of 2-0. HIM Academy owes its goals to Akta Rani (19′), and Anjni (46’).