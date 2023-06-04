Junior Women’s Hockey: Confident India ready to take on Malaysia

Buoyed by the resounding 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their campaign opener, a confident India is all geared up to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A game of the Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Monday.

India virtually decimated Uzbekistan and reduced that opening match to no contest and the team is now looking to continue to take momentum into next game against Malaysia.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, India Captain Preeti said: “We’ve had a fantastic start to the tournament, establishing a strong foundation, and our aim is to maintain that same level of determination as we face Malaysia.”

“The solid victory in our opening match has bolstered our confidence, providing the impetus required to carry us forward in the tournament. It’s worth noting that Malaysia boasts a formidable team, and thus we anticipate a closely fought contest.”

Malaysia, on the other hand, has also begun the tournament on a promising note winning their first encounter against Chinese Taipei 7-0. They will now be eager to test their mettle against the talented Indian side.

Notably, both teams last locked horns with each other in 2015 during Women Junior Asia Cup and it was India that emerged victorious as they defeated Malaysia 9-1. Hence, the Indian team will look to repeat history and stay on top of Pool A.