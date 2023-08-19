India went down 1-3 to hosts and favourite Germany in their opening match of the 4- nation junior women hockey tournament in Düsseldorf, on Saturday.

Hahn Marie (9′), and Seidel Carolin (37′), and Lena Keller (58’) scored a goal each for the winners while Mumtaz Khan (60′) was the lone goal-scorer for India

Germany began the match aggressively with Hahn Marie giving her side the lead in the ninth minute off a penalty corner,. The visitors upped the ante in search of an equaliser, testing the hosts defence but were unable to find the back of the net ..

Though India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but it was Germany who doubled their lead with Seidel Carolin (37’) scoring a field goal. While the third quarter remained goalless, the hosts held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.

In the fourth quarter, the Indians came out with a well-structured plan. They kept attacking and switched their style of playing to a counter-attacking strategy. However, against the run of play Lena Keller (58’) scored a field goal in the to give the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead .Just before the final hooter. Mumtaz Khan (60’) converted a penalty corner to pull one back for India, to reduce the margin of defeat