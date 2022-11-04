Joshua Little hat-trick goes in vain as New Zealand defeats Ireland

T20WC- The 23-year-old Irish medium-pacer Joshua Little , became the sixth player overall and the second from his country to take a hat-trick in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

The bowler reached this milestone against New Zealand in Adelaide’s Group 1 Super 12 game for his team on Friday. Although it came on a losing cause, The kiwis defeated Ireland by 35 runs.

Little claimed the wickets of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 35 balls), Flamboyant allrounder James Neesham, and left arm spinner Mitchell Santner (golden ducks) in the 19th over of his team’s innings after Ireland had sent New Zealand in to bat first.

Kiwis flights were halted for a brief period in the penultimate over, from 174/3 to 174/6. He is the second bowler to record a hat trick in the tournament so far. Prior to it, UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan clinched it against Sri Lanka in the first round.

After all-rounder Curtis Campher, who took a hat trick back in the 2021 edition of the tournament, Little is the second Irish player to clinch a hat trick in T20 WC.

The Irish bowler is also the sixth player overall to get a hat-trick in the global T20I cricket event.

The first bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup was legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee, who got it against Bangladesh back in the 2007 edition of the tournament.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed three hat tricks. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (against South Africa), Curtis Campher (against Netherlands) and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (against England) were the bowlers who achieved this feat.