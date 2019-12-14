Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has recently admitted that he, in fact, shares a healthy relationship with Spurs star Christian Eriksen. Eriksen has reportedly been trying to move out of the club. There have been also reports which claim that he has refused to negotiate with his current club.

It is worth highlighting that Erisken’s deal with the Spurs will expire in summer 2020. The 27-year-old will become eligible to sign a pre-deal contract with any club in the forthcoming January transfer window. On the other hand, Tottenham would want to get at least some transfer fee in return for the star midfielder with teams like Manchester United interested in a January move for him.

Ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves, Mourinho stated that he has had a chat with Eriksen but did not reveal the details. He added that he has a pretty good relationship with him and will not spoil the equation by revealing the media what they conversed about.

“I only know his contract ends at the end of the season and the conversations I have had with Christian are private conversations that I am not going to share,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“I think it is a personal thing. I am not going to share. He was so honest with me and I was so honest with him that our relationship is really, really good. We have a very good relationship that started on day one. I am not going to betray that trust and relationship.

“I just share these intimate conversations with the structure of the club, and Christian obviously knows I am an important part of the club and my job is to share with the structure but to you, it is not for me to say. It is up to Christian to tell anything he wants to or not,” he added.