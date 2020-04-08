England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler auctioned his World Cup final shirt to raise more than 65,000 pounds to help in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Buttler, who had put his long-sleeved shirt to auction on eBay last week, has raised the money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

The swashbuckling batsman had worn the shirt while completing the last-ball run-out that saw England beat New Zealand at Lord’s in the final of the quadrennial event last year.

In the United Kingdom, COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,000 lives and has affected over 55,000 so far as per the Worldometer.

Meanwhile, all the cricketers across the globe are trying their best to help the people and their respective governments fight the outbreak. Most have gone ahead and not only made donations, but also used their social media platforms to spread awareness about the directives issued by the health department in this battle against coronavirus.

The personalities have even taken to social media to interact with their fans as they stay indoors and have time and again asked the followers to keep in mind the guidelines given by the health department to fight the war against coronavirus.