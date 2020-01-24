Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said that Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has not got the credit he deserves.

“Sometimes over the years Hendo’s not got the credit that he deserves. But when you play with him, you train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it’s an absolute pleasure (for him) to be my captain and everyone’s captain,” said Robertson as quoted by club’s official website.

“For us, he’s now getting the credit that he deserves and that’s what it’s all about for us because he’s getting the recognition that his performances deserve,” he added.

Riding on goals from Henderson and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool on Thursday edged past Wolverhampton with a 2-1 scorecard at Molineux Stadium, extending their Premier League winning streak to 14 matches.

The visitors got in the driving seat just eight minutes into the contest as the skipper got his head to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-placed corner kick. In the 84th minute, the English midfielder along with Mohamed Salah assisted Roberto Firmino for the winner.

“And today just epitomises Jordan Henderson – the way he went about his business, the way he scored the goal and his assist,” said Robertson, adding, “His all-round play the past couple of months has been second to none and he’s really driving us forward to the position we are in now.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now unbeaten in their last 40 games in the English top flight. They have 67 points from 23 matches, 16 points more than second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more.