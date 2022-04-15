Joe Root decides to step down as England Test Captain

After facing disappointments during the Ashes and the three-match series against the West Indies, England Test cricket captain Joe Root has decided to step down as captain of the England Test side on Friday after a long captaincy period of five years.

Having been one of England’s most successful captain, Joe Root hasn’t had much luck in a few of the recent test match series they have played. England faced a 4-0 thrashing in the Ashes series and also lost their three match away Test series 1-0 against the West Indies.

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test Captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right,” Joe Root said after getting the full blame for England’s recent drop in form and results. Root’s form during the same period has remained intact.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket,” he further added.

“I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, Carrie, Alfred and Bella, who have lived it all with me and been incredible pillars of love and support throughout. All of the players, coaches and support staff that have helped me during my tenure. It has been a great privilege to have been with them on this journey.

“I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there.

“I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next Captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can,” said Root.

(Inputs from IANS)