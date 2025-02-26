Job cuts at Man Utd are due to ‘lack of success’ at the club: Ruben Amorim

Manchester United, on Monday, announced that they will be making 200 additional job cuts, after 250 Manchester United, had already been let go by the club last season, as part of a series of additional measures to improve the club’s financial sustainability.

The transformation plan aims to return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019.

The Red Devils currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table and head coach Ruben Amorim believes the job redundancies have to be credited to lack of success at the club.

“We have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece is how we got into this situation. It has to do a lot with the lack of success of the football team. We are the engine of the club. I want to help the team with my job which is to help the team, help the players and the success,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Last week the club revealed a loss of 27.7 million pounds in their second quarter financial results and the Red Devils have lost more than 300 million pounds over the past three years.

“It’s always hard for everybody. They see their friends and teammates losing their jobs but again, I have to focus on what I can do to help the club in this moment and we as a club have to understand what we did wrong to get in this situation,” he added.

The Ruben Amorim-led side will be hoping to improve their results when they face Ipswich Town in the league on Thursday (IST). The Red Devils are coming of a 2-2 draw against Everton, after trailing by two goals at the end of the first half. Amorim acknowledged the lack of intensity by his side in the game.

“It’s hard, it’s hard when we see the game. I know, you know guys, and even the players know that we had a lack of intensity. We improved, not a lot, in the second half but the small things – of second balls, we didn’t lose so many possessions without any pressure.

“We were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball. We changed a little bit of the energy that we play football with, so I understand all the critics. If you watch the game you have to accept it and try to change that,” he said.