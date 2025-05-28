JK Tyre launches Indian Racing Festival to discover motorsport talent in Northeast India

In a bold move to expand the reach of Indian motorsport, leading tyre manufacturer JK Tyre has announced the launch of the Indian Racing Festival across multiple cities in Northeast India. The initiative aims to discover and nurture motorsport talent from one of the country’s most vibrant yet underrepresented regions.

This effort is part of JK Tyre’s longstanding commitment to grassroots motorsport development. The brand has championed Indian motorsport through the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, now in its 28th consecutive year, as well as numerous karting programs and rally events conducted across the country.

Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative in an interview with The Statesman, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries, emphasized that the company’s goal is not only to identify future racing champions but also to empower communities through sport.

Advertisement

“For us, motorsport is more than just a sport—it’s a platform for transformation. Discovering and supporting young racing talent has always been at the heart of our motorsport vision. With initiatives like the Indian Racing Festival, we are carrying that legacy forward by bringing motorsport exposure and mentorship to high-potential regions, especially the Northeast,” said Singhania.

The Indian Racing Festival will act as a multi-tiered platform, offering talent scouting, professional training, and racing exposure for young participants in the region. The festival will also include interactive sessions, mentorship clinics with experienced drivers, and hands-on driving simulations.

“Our belief in the motorsport potential of the Northeast was reaffirmed during a talent hunt in Mizoram a few years ago, where a group of 12–13-year-old boys amazed experts with their natural racing instincts. Their remarkable handling of race bikes proved that speed and adventure are already embedded in the DNA of the region’s youth,” Singhania recalled.

He also highlighted the company’s initiatives to promote gender inclusivity in motorsport. These include the FIA-approved Girls on Track program, an all-women’s team in the national racing championship, and women-only TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) rallies held across India. Each year, the company also selects and supports a promising young female racer through its scholarship program, empowering her to pursue a professional career in motor racing.

Elaborating further, Singhania said that the aim is not just to expand JK Tyre’s motorsport footprint but to lay the foundation for a more inclusive, talent-rich, and globally competitive Indian racing future.

After all, the next Narain Karthikeyan, Gaurav Gill, or Arjun Maini may already be waiting in the hills of Aizawl, Shillong, or Itanagar—revving for their moment on the world stage.