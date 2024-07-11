Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team ahead of Indian Racing Festival

Gearing up for its third season, the Indian Racing Festival received a major shot in the arm with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly becoming an owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team ahead of the 2024 season.

Conceptualised by Racing Promotions, the Indian Racing Festival is designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The festival encompasses two main championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

With eight city-based teams—Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad—set to compete from August to November this year, the Indian Racing Festival promises an exhilarating season of high-speed action. Kolkata is set to participate for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

With Ganguly’s Kolkata Royal Tigers entering the fray, the upcoming season promises to be another thrilling experience for fans. Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Ganguly said, “Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship. Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the Festival.”

Notably, Ganguly, who has an illustrious career representing India in over 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, is also involved keenly with Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan.

Commenting on the association with Dada, as Ganguly is popularly known, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL, said, “Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness. Additionally, his association is expected to significantly enhance awareness of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) among a broader audience, further solidifying its position as a premier motorsport event in India.”