Jharkhand will host a camp for the under-17 women’s World Cup team and it is expected to begin on October 15, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said on Wednesday.

“We have picked Jharkhand as the venue for the camp,” Das told IANS.

“They were eager to hold the camp for the girls and their Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) has assured full support,” he added.

It has been learnt that CM Soren himself was keen on hosting the camp in his state.

The U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was due to happen between November 2 and 21, was eight months away, was postponed due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will now take place from 17 February to 7 March next year.

FIFA-Confederations working group, which was recently established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, took the decision on Saturday considering the deteriorating situation across the world caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, AIFF said they and local organising committee agreed that the decision by FIFA was made with the highest regard for public health, and the participating teams, host cities, staff and visiting fans, and keeps the best interest of everyone in mind.

The working group decided to “postpone the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 – originally scheduled for August/September 2020″.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.

Following the confirmation by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in May 2020 of the new tournament dates, the opening match will take place in Guwahati on 17 February with the champions set to be crowned at the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday 7 March.