Jhandu Kumar wins bronze; India concludes Para-powerlifting World Cup with 5 medals

On a fresh and promising morning in China’s capital, India’s Jhandu Kumar delivered an exceptional performance to secure a bronze medal in the Men’s 80kg weight category at the World Para-Powerlifting World Cup as India ended their campaign with five medals in all — one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Jhandu impressed the judges and spectators alike with two powerful lifts of 187kg and 192kg in consecutive attempts. His performance added the final flourish to India’s overall campaign in the prestigious event.

With this, India concluded their campaign with a total of five medals, marking one of its strongest performances in recent editions of the World Cup. Beyond the medal tally, several Indian athletes also delivered commendable efforts, achieving notable international rankings and further strengthening India’s presence in the global Para powerlifting circuit.

JP Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian Para-Powerlifting Team, expressed pride in the team’s performance.

“I am extremely proud of the way our athletes performed at this World Cup. Jhandu Kumar’s bronze today was the perfect conclusion to a strong campaign. Winning 5 medals at such a competitive international event reflects the dedication of our lifters and the entire support team. We’re steadily moving forward, and I’m confident that even bigger results are ahead for India in para powerlifting.”

Among other bronze medal winners for India are Ramubhai B. Bambhava, who won bronze in Men’s up to 72 kg, and Gulfam Ahme,d who took bronze in the Men’s up to 59 kg category.

The World Para-Powerlifting World Cup 2025-2028 season includes the World Cups, offering competition opportunities to athletes from all continents. The World Cups also distribute important ranking points, which will help determine the qualification slots for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

China topped the medals tally with 38 medals — 26 gold, five silver and seven bronze while Uzbekistan ended second with 24 medals — 15 gold, five silver and four bronze.