Emerging Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues has been conferred the honourary membership by the MIG Cricket Club at Bandra on Saturday.

The membership was given to Jemimah by the club’s general secretary Sanjay Phaterphekar and president Shrikant Shetty in presence of Amit Dani, cricket secretary of the club and also apex council member of Mumbai Cricket Association.

It is worth highlighting that the 19-year-old has been a regular member of the Indian team from the past year and has been one of its consistent stars.