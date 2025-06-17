Jay Shah backs Test cricket’s revival as WTC 2025-27 cycle begins

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the commencement of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, following South Africa’s victory in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.

The new cycle begins with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh for a two-Test series starting Tuesday, alongside a five-Test series between England and India, while Australia face West Indies in the Caribbean for a three-Test series competing for the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Nine teams will participate in the World Test Championship, with each country playing six other teams — three at home and three away — during the two-year period. The competition structure maintains the points percentage system from previous editions, awarding 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw.

Australia’s schedule includes 11 home matches, featuring an Ashes series against England and four Tests against New Zealand. They will also play 11 matches away from home during this cycle, which includes a five-Test series in India.

England’s campaign consists of 11 Tests on home soil and 10 away matches, including a three-Test tour to South Africa, the winners of the 2025 WTC Final, scheduled for December 2026.

India will contest 18 matches in total, equally divided between home and away fixtures. New Zealand, the 2021 champions, are set to play 16 matches during this cycle.

The upcoming England-India series will be played across five iconic venues: Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval.

ICC Chair Jay Shah shared his thoughts on the new cycle: “The third edition of the World Test Championship came to a fantastic conclusion at Lord’s as Australia and South Africa played out a classic encounter and we now look forward to the next instalment.

“This Championship continues to invigorate Test match cricket, and four of the nine competing nations have now reached a Final over the first three cycles.

“Bringing context for players and fans, as well as a high level of competitiveness, is key and the big turnout out at Lord’s – as well as the viewership levels across the globe – for the Final is testimony to the continued popularity of Test cricket.

“I would like to thank the Member Boards for their continued support of this exciting concept and wish the players all the very best as they begin their journey towards the next Final in 2027,” he said.