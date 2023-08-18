Bumrah bowls dramatic first over, picks 2 wickets on comeback vs Ireland | Watch

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in his first over against Ireland on Friday. India play Paul Sterling and co at The Village, Dublin in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Bumrah, leading a young Indian side, is playing an international game after an 11-month break due to a back injury. The pace spearhead put Ireland to bat first on Friday. Opening the attack, he was clipped to the right of square leg for a boundary on his first ball of the series. However, the 29-year-old bounced back, knocking the stumps on the next delivery.

The Indian skipper then managed to lure Tucker into playing an impatient shot over the keeper. Sanju Samson took a comfortable catch and Bumrah had his second wicket.

Advertisement

Watch:

Jasprit Bumrah is back….!!!! India cricket is back, Indian cricket fans are happy. A champion in this generation. pic.twitter.com/0oOlGlSevl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2023

Ireland lost Harry Tector to pacer Prasidh Krishna’s short-pitched delivery in the fifth over and Sterling to Ravi Bishnoi’s googly in the sixth. The hosts were reduced to 27/4.

Bumrah, after winning the toss, said that he feels good and is looking forward to playing some cricket.

“You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts – Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket,” the skipper said.

With the 2023 World Cup coming up, Bumrah’s form is crucial for hosts India. The team recently concluded their tour of the West Indies – winning the Test (1-0) and ODI series (2-1) but facing defeat in the T20Is.

Teams:

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi