Cricket Australia (CA) suspended country’s fast bowler James Pattinson on Sunday. The 29-year-old will therefore miss the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane.

“Pattinson was found guilty of a Level Two breach of CA’s Code of Conduct during Victoria’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland last week and, as it was his third breach of the Code in the past 18 months, it triggered a one-match ban,” said Australia’s apex cricket body in a statement.

“Pattinson apologised immediately and unreservedly to the opponent and the umpires and did not contest the charge,” the statement added.

“I made a mistake in the heat of the moment,” Pattinson was as quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

“Straight away I realised I was in the wrong, and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

“I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty. I’m gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine,” he added.

In March this year, the speedster was found guilty of two different breaches, the initial one came for abuse of equipment in a match against NSW and the second for showing dissent during a Shield game in Adelaide a week later. However, these offences were considered minor and classified as Level One breaches.

