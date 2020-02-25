During his speech at the Motera Stadium on Monday, US President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. As soon he made the error, the netizens started trolling the President, including New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who took a veiled jibe at him.

“Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?” Neesham tweeted on Tuesday.

Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them? — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 25, 2020

It is to note that while speaking at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump had said: “This is the country, where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players such from Soochin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli.”

Prior to Neesham’s statement, even the International Cricket Council (ICC) had pulled the leg of Trump by tweeting a video of their database wherein they can be seen changing Sachin’s name to “Soochin Tendulkar”.

Tendulkar in February won the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years.

The moment, titled ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’, describing the moment when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory, received the maximum number of votes by the fans.

In his sixth appearance in the showpiece event, Tendulkar and the Indian team finally tasted success as they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final. It was watched live by an estimated 135 million fans across India on April 2, 2011.