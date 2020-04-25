England pacer James Anderson has decided to auction his signed shirt, stump and bat from his last Test against South Africa in Cape Town to raise funds for the needy people whose lives have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anderson shared an image of him wearing the shirt and holding the bat and the stump as he wrote, “We’re auctioning this lot off. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat.”

We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat 👍👇https://t.co/DcAdsYcQmJ pic.twitter.com/U5gfHTeIjE — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 25, 2020

Earlier, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler had also auctioned his ICC World Cup 2019 final shirt which raised 65,000 pounds. The sum was donated to the specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals.

Meanwhile, India batsman KL Rahul and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had also informed about them auctioning some of their things to raise funds.

Rahul had put the bat and all the kits he used in the ICC World Cup 2019 under the hammer to provide for dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

Shakib, on the other hand, decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat to help raise money for the fight against the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation,” Rahul said.

“It’s a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this. “Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let’s stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger,” the 28-year-old said.

The auction, which began on Monday, includes Rahul’s signed bat of ICC World Cup 2019 Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his batting gloves, helmet and pads.