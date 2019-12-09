It is a widely reported fact that Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown their interest in signing Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window. However, the latest reports reveal that none of the clubs might be able to draft him in.

Borussia Dortmund director of sport Michael Zorc himself has gone on record stating that Sancho may not be sold in January at all.

“We’re continuing to plan with him,” Michael told reporters as quoted by several media organisations including Fox Sports Asia.

“He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us.

“We have already had some situations with him to talk about, and there have been a lot of interviews in the last few weeks.

“We are in a good way; when he came off the bench in Barcelona and also in Berlin, he gave us a top performance,” he concluded.

It has been widely reported that Sancho seems a bit unsettled in the Premier League and with increasing rumours concerning his arrival in the Premier League, it was being speculated that the star who dons England colours in International outings might get to return home.

Chelsea had their transfer ban lifted and Sancho remains on top of their transfer list. Meanwhile, Manchester United players are also looking to add more attacking players in their squad and Sancho seems to be a good bet.

It remains to be seen if Sancho indeed manages to get in either of these teams in the forthcoming January transfer window.