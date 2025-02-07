Iyer reveals story behind last minute inclusion in first ODI

Shreyas Iyer, who came up with a match-winning half-century in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, revealed that he came to know about his inclusion in the Playing XI after a late night call from skipper Rohit Sharma on the match eve.

India were without Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match with a swollen right knee, and they handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal an ODI debut. Rather than coming in for the injured Kohli, however, it has emerged that Jaiswal may have been part of India’s original line-up for the match, with Iyer, their regular No. 4, due to start the series on the bench.

Iyer was in a devastating mood as he smashed 59 from just 36 deliveries to help India successfully chase down England’s modest total of 248 with more than 11 overs remaining to go 1-0 up in the three-match rubber.

“So, funny story. I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then (I) hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straightaway,” Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports.

“I wasn’t supposed to play the first game, Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play.

“The same thing happened with me last year as well during the Asia Cup. I got injured and someone else came and he scored a century,” he added.

While the extent of Kohli’s knee injury is yet to be fully diagnosed, his impending return for the remainder of the series against England and for the Champions Trophy leaves India with a wealth of riches in their batting line-up as they attempt to squeeze in all their in-form players.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut against England and looks likely to be in the mix to play at the ICC Champions Trophy purely because he is the only left-hander in the top-order, while Shubman Gill looked in excellent touch in Nagpur as he helped himself to an excellent innings of 87 and the Player of the Match award.

India also have the experienced trio of KL Rahul, Rohit and Kohli to squeeze into their best XI, with all-rounders Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja other options that will be considered for the middle-order during the eight-team tournament in Pakistan and the UAE.

But Iyer has the runs on the board having contributed 530 runs at the most recent edition of the ICC World Cup in 2023, with the 30-year-old crediting his recent efforts at domestic level for helping him shine against England.

“To be honest, I played throughout the domestic season, it taught me a lot and gave me a decent idea about how to approach my innings, the attitude I have to keep and it’s just the mindset that I’ve improved over a period of time,” he said.

“Also, from the skills point of view, you need to upgrade yourself, elevate and keep learning every now and then. I think I ticked all the boxes right and also my fitness played an important role,” he added.