It’s one we need to tick off: Hazlewood on Australia’s BGT drought

Ten years ago, when Australia last beat India 2-0 in a four-Test series Down Under in 2014-15, Josh Hazlewood made his debut in the longest format. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then as India made rapid strides by winning the next four Test series, including their last two tours Down Under in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

While the Kangaroos have bested India to claim the World Test Championship 2023 final but Hazlewood felt that winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade has been high up on their wishlist.

As the two teams brace themselves for a gruelling five-Test rubber, for the first time since 1992, Hazlewood said that there are only a handful in the current Australian side, who were part of the triumphant 2014-15 party, and thus it provides an extra motivation for the others to go hard at the visitors when the Test series begins Friday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

“I know there’s a lot of guys in the squad that have never beaten India in a Test series. Obviously we’ve beaten them in the World Test Championship Final but there are only a couple others who were there when we beat them 2-0 all the way back in 2014/15,” Hazlewood told reporters ahead of the Perth Test.

“Yeah, everyone is really determined. It’s sort of one that we need to tick off, as a group in particular.”

This time, the motivation is even higher in the Australian camp, given that India arrived to these shores on the back of a numbing 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home.

However, Hazlewood cautioned his side that India will be starting afresh under different conditions and has all the ability to bounce back strongly by putting behind the loss to New Zealand.

“We have had overseas losses and then come, and played some good cricket. I think professional sports persons can put those losses on the backburner pretty quickly these days and learn from it,” he said.

“In particular, when they are out of India, they might be able to relax a bit more. You know, not being under the hype of a home Test. Get into Australia, get out and about a little bit, relax and enjoy their freedom a little bit. The conditions being so different, it’s sort of a fresh start as well. I think they’ll be hungry, they’ll be ready to go,” Hazlewood added.

One of the notable absentees in the upcoming series, who featured heavily in India’s triumph over the last two tours, is Cheteshwar Pujara. Hazlewood confessed that the stonewaller, who faced over 2200 deliveries and amassed 792 runs across eight Tests in Australia, not being part of the Indian squad for the five Tests are happy tidings for the pacer.

“I am happy that Puj (Pujara) is not here. He is obviously someone who bats time and spends a lot of time at the crease and makes you earn his wicket every time. Has done really well in Australia on previous tours.”

Having replaced Pujara in the Indian lineup – at number three – Shubman Gill’s availability for the Perth Test is under a cloud after he sustained a thumb injury in anintra-squad practice match at WACA. India have asked Devdutt Padikkal to stay back after featuring for India A, as a top-order back-up.