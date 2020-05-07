Tennis ace Sania Mirza spoke about the tweet she put up in March when Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc missed an ODI match to watch his wife and women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy play the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sania, who is married to former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, tweted: “Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second ?? good on you Mitchell ???? couple goals for sure!!”

Sania on Thursday explained that she was speaking about the abuse that she or Indian actor Anushka Sharma face whenever their husbands miss out on the field. Anushka is married to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“It (Tweet on Starc) was funny because me and Anushka probably relate to this the most,” said Sania in a video interaction with Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show “Double Trouble.”

“I think whenever our husbands perform, it’s because of them and when they don’t it’s because of us. I don’t know how that works,” she said.

Sania said that the phenomenon points to a deeper cultural issue. “We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength.

“That’s a cultural issue we have to deal with. Oh ‘if your girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner’. That doesn’t even make any sense.

“When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him, I was trying to just picture Shoaib doing that for me and I was like, hell would have broken loose if that would have happened.

“They would have said that he is such a joru ka ghulam, he is going and watching a women’s cricket match. I just felt it. Sometimes humour also brings out the truth in many things.

“Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, my goodness this is so true.”