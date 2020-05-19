The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday that all the competitions registered under its name, including the Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14 after the Italian government postponed all the sporting events in the country till then.

Lega Serie A had earlier hoped that it would resume the 2019-20 season on June 13. “Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated,” Lega Serie A had said in a statement.

However, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed off a decree on Sunday banning “events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline” until June 14.

“FIGC takes note of the decisions taken in the May 17 decree […] and, taken note of the suspension of events and sporting competitions of all order and discipline, in private or public places, until June 14, 2020, […] has prolonged the suspension of sporting activity until June 14, 2020,” a FIGC statement read as quoted by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Serie A clubs were earlier allowed to restart team training from May 18 but the clubs were not able to resume that. The resumption of the team training got delayed due to confusion over the country’s medical guidelines.

Several clubs, though, continued with individual training or divided players into small groups adhering to social distancing measures.

On the other hand, Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to training on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star had stopped training and had gone to his hometown Madeira after Serie A in March got suspended due to the coronavirus crisis that has so far killed more than 32 thousand and has infected over 2.25 lakh people in Italy, as per the data of Worldometer.