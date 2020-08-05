Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has heaped praises on his team, and especially on Paul Stirling, after chasing down the mammoth total of 329 to beat England in the third ODI at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Brilliant centuries from Balbirnie and Paul Stirling steered Ireland to a memorable victory in the final ODI of the three-match series. The duo made a partnership of 214 runs to nullify the effort of England skipper Eoin Morgan who had played a scintillating knock of 104 off 86 deliveries to help England post 328.

“We didn’t perform with the bat at all in the first two ODIs. To come back in the field and to chase down such a total against a good England team is very satisfying,” Balbirnie said during the post-match presentation as quoted by IANS.

“(At the halfway stage) We absolutely thought we could chase. We knew that we needed to bat well. We bowled really well, we picked regular wickets which was great and 320-330 we were in the game.

“I tried to be positive whenever I could, obviously it’s a different positive the way Paul bats. We created a big partnership which essentially went a long way to winning the game.

Courtesy of their victory in the first two matches, England had already won the three-match series, which marked the beginning of the Cricket World Cup Super League to determine the teams for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, with Tuesday’s result Ireland grabbed 10 crucial points in the league.

Morgan, meanwhile, sounded disappointed after losing the match. But he lauded the efforts of the young players in the team during the series and said that the experience gained by them was one of the biggest positive for them.

“I think Ireland outplayed us today, we had an average day. Being 3 down early, then rebuilding and the guys rescuing later,” Morgan said.

“We have more than enough wicket-takers in our group. Stirling had a good day, but we missed out on the opportunities.

“We are learning more and more about the players who are coming in and getting opportunities. Billings with two fifites, Banton with a fifty today. Willey the way he’s playing – it seems he has a point to prove,” he added.