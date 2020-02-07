Sachin Tendulkar, who is all set to coach Ricky Ponting’s team in the Bushfire Cricket Bash, said that joining the event was a “no-brainer” after he got a call from former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

“I received a message from Brett Lee. Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia’s chief executive) would like to be in touch with you. It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, ‘yes I’m more than happy to come here’,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of three headline acts on the cricket’s day of giving ‘The Big Appeal’, which will also see two other cricket matches. Other than the bushfire relief match, there will be the Big Bash League final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and a women’s tri-series match between India and Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

All the profits raised in The Big Appeal will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which will be then used for the upliftment and betterment of the people affected in the devastating bushfires which have burnt 18.6 million hectares (46 million acres; 186,000 square kilometres;) and killed 34 people.

Tendulkar described Australian bushfire as “catastrophic” and said apart from the human lives it is also important to talks about the effect the fires have had to the wildlife.

“This is an alarming situation, it’s catastrophic – that’s an understatement. You see the number of lives it has affected, not only humans but also wildlife which sometimes people don’t talk about. That is equally important,” Tendulkar said.