Considering the strict protocols in Australia, the host for T20 World Cup 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels it is very difficult for the mega event to take place there.

The southpaw believes that it would be very difficult for all teams to come to Australia and be in quarantine with all the rules.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15 this year but the shakeup in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic has put the tournament’s fate in limbo. Rumours suggest that it might get postponed to 2022.

Meanwhile, on Thursday last week, the ICC deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10.

“Ideally I would want to see the T20 World Cup. It would be difficult for all teams to come to Australia and be in quarantine with all the rules… in Australia, law is followed very strictly and I have seen that,” Irfan said during a chat show on ‘Sports Tak’ as quoted by IANS.

“So I think public safety will be the priority and therefore I think it is very difficult to host the T20 World Cup there,” said the 35-year old who has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s for India, being part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team.

(WIth IANS inputs)