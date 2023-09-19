ISSF World Cup:16-member Indian team finishes with two medals

The 16-member Indian shooting team finished its campaign with two medals, a Gold and a Silver, at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

19-year-old Nischal gave India its second medal when she won the silver in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions on the final day of the tournament.

Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event on Saturday.

India’s Asian Games-bound shooters skipped the meet.

2018 Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary returned empty-handed after failing to qualify for the final in the men’s 10m air pistol event on Thursday.

Nischal, who made her senior ISSF World Cup debut in Baku earlier this year, scored 458.0 in the final at Rio across kneeling, prone and standing positions to finish behind Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad, who won gold with a score of 461.5.

Jeanette Hegg Duestad is a three-time world champion and an Olympian. Stephanie Grundsoe of Denmark won the bronze in Rio with 447.6 points.

Nischal started her day by shooting 587 in the elimination round. In the qualification round for the final, she shot 592 to rewrite Anjum Moudgil’s previous national record of 591 set at the President’s Cup last year.

She came second behind reigning world champion Miao Wanru of the People’s Republic of China, who shot 594 to top qualifiers but came fourth in the final.

Anjum Moudgil and Ayushi Podder also competed in the women’s 50m rifle 3P event but did not make it to the eight-shooter final from the 55-member field.

Anjum shot 586 to finish 10th while Ayushi was 35th with a score of 580.

The Rio meet was the last rifle and pistol ISSF World Cup of the year. It will be followed by the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, Qatar, scheduled from November 18 to 27.