ISPL expands to New Delhi with Salman Khan as new franchise owner

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined the growing list of celebrity owners in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), becoming the proud owner of the newly added New Delhi franchise for Season 3.

The ‘Dabangg’ star follows the footsteps of other Bollywood icons like Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru Strikers), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tigers of Kolkata), Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), and Akshay Kumar (Srinagar ke Veer).

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 59-year-old actor shared his excitement, posting: “Excited to begin this street to stadium cricket journey with ISPL.” The announcement was met with enthusiastic responses from fans, flooding the comments section with clapping and fire emojis.

The innovative ISPL, which completed its second season with Majhi Mumbai claiming the championship, is India’s pioneering T10 tennis ball cricket tournament. Inspired by raw talent from grassroots cricket, the league made its debut in March 2024 at Thane’s Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. With the addition of the New Delhi team, the league now boasts six franchises representing major cities across India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Srinagar.

The tournament enjoys the guidance of former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri as its chief mentor.

Talking about his next film project, Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming role in Apoorva Lakhia’s film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.