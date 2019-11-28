NorthEast United FC played a 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Panagiotis Triadis drew the first blood in the 9th minute for the home side before Mumbai City reverted with two goals from Amine Chermiti in the gap of only ten minutes. However, Asamoah Gyan then played the leveler for the Highlanders in the waning moments of the first half and eventually, the game ended with the same scoreline.

Talking about the first goal of the match, Sauvik Chakrabarti failed to clear a Rakesh Pradhan throw-in and gifted the ball to Triadis, who unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box which went past a flying goalkeeper Amrinder Singh diving to his left.

After this, Mumbai bounced back in the match and created a few chances after going behind. The impetus paid its dividend when Mohammed Larbi released Modou Sougou down the right flank and the striker’s accurate cross into the box was tapped into the net from six yards by Amine Chermiti.

Lacklustre defending from the hosts, gave the visitors another opportunity and they did take it with both the hands. Paulo Machado’s free-kick from the deep fell to Nim Dorjee inside the box who struggled to clear the ball, thereby allowing Chermiti to pull off a scissor-kick and send the ball into the net.

United remained in contention as Gyan equalised for them just at the stroke of half time. From a quick counter, Martin Chaves played Gyan through and the Ghanaian World Cupper slotted past Amrinder.

After this, none of the teams scored any goal and had to remain contented with the 2-2 scoreline.