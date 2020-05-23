Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC have signed attacking midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia for two years in a transfer from Kerala Blasters FC.

“I am quite excited to play for Odisha FC. They have a very good fan base & it will be great to play in front of a vocal crowd in Bhubaneswar. I would want to perform well & contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season,” Lalmuanpuia said after joining Odisha FC as quoted by ISL’s official website.

Samuel, who hails from Mizoram, was a youth product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, which has produced exciting prospects like Anirudh Thapa, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, and Jeakson Singh. In 2015, he made the move to Shillong Lajong FC’s youth team, making his senior debut for the team during the 2015-16 Hero I-League season at the young age of 17.

“Samuel is a player I have had my eyes on for quite some time. He fits what we are trying to build here and can hopefully make an impact. We hope we can maximize his skillset so he can reach the dizzying highs he had at Shillong Lajong,” Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma said after securing his services on a two-year contract.

In 2019-20, his debut ISL season, Samuel featured just five times for Kerala Blasters.