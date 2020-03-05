ISL franchise Mumbai City FC have parted ways with head coach Jorge Costa, the team confirmed on their official website on Thursday.

The Portuguese, who had joined the Islanders in August 2018, leaves the side after two seasons at the helm.

Mumbai City FC have today parted company with Head Coach Jorge Costa.#TheIslanders would like to thank Jorge for his contribution to the Club and wish him the best for the future. Club statement: https://t.co/ok0b7Dw29P#ObrigadoJorge #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EPVrjPIhOY — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 5, 2020

Jorge’s contract expires shortly and has not been renewed as per the report. Meanwhile, assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club.

It is to note that the Islanders missed out on the final play-off position of the ongoing ISL by a slender margin as they finished the campaign in 5th spot.

“We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the Club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the Club wishes Jorge well for the future,” said CEO of Mumbai City FC Indranil Das Blah.

During the initial days of Costa’s reign, Mumbai managed only four points from their first four matches of ISL 2018-19, the season seemed to be heading towards a disappointing end for the Islanders but Costa bounced back with his boys in emphatic fashion and went on a club-record nine-match unbeaten run to clinch a spot in the top four before getting knocked out by FC Goa in the semifinal.

Over the two seasons as the Mumbai City head coach, Costa won 17, drew 8 and lost 13 of the 38 Hero ISL matches.