ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC continue winning start to the season with win over Odisha FC

Punjab FC continue their winning start to the season with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC, in their first home game of the 2024/25 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

In the absence of their talismanic captain Luka Majcen, who is out with injury after his collision with Kerala Blaster’s Rahul K.P. in their opening game, new arrivals Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine provided the goals for the side and despite conceding a late consolation goal which was an own goal by goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, Odisha remained winless this season.

Punjab FC were the better side in the opening minutes, winning the loose balls and putting pressure on the Juggernauts.

Nihal Sudeesh broke through on goal in the 20th minute of the game when Filip Mrzljak’s flick saw the Keralite finish the ball into the top corner leaving Amrinder no chance to save it. The home side controlled the game from that point. Bakenga had a golden opportunity to double the lead, but took an extra touch, giving time for the defender to block his shot.

Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera knew there was an urgency to change things up which saw Ahmed Jahouh along with Rahim Ali and Jerry Mawihngthanga being brought on at the half-time mark.

Nihal’s night was not over yet as the Number 77 winger had a great chance to score but rattled the post. The Shers sealed the game in the 89th minute with substitute Leon expertly finishing off a nice layoff by Ricky Shabong.

Hugo Boumous’ attempt saw Ravi Kishan concede Punjab’s only goal on the night in the 90+6 minute mark but it was too late to make any difference in the match result as Punjab FC completed their second straight win.