ISL 2024-25: Punjab coach Dilmperi praises Nihal, Leon following win over Odisha

Punjab FC secured a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in their opening home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. Following the game Punjab’s head coach Panagiotis Dilmperi heaped praises on his team’s goal scorers, after both scored their first league goal for the side following their arrival, Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine.

“We started strongly, possessed the ball trying to create chances, and had a good transitional defence. We did not let Odisha play the way they wanted to play, which they do really well. After scoring the (second) goal, the team dropped, it’s natural and we gave them a lot of space. We addressed all their attacks in the game. We had a lot of chances in attack and could have killed the game early,” Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperi told IANS in the post-game press conference.

“They work hard both of them (Nihal and Leon) with discipline, with a lot of commitment which is what I am looking for. Imagine what will happen when these guys start performing the way we know they can do,” he added.

With the win against Odisha, the Shers have won their opening two games of the season. After finishing eighth in the previous campaign, the side has the potential to get off to a great start to the season with two of their next three games (Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC) scheduled to take place in their den.

Although the fans do play an important part in the game, the Greek head coach believes his side will be looking to win despite the number of supporters and hopes to give the Punjab fanbase some happiness this year.

“If you have the mindset and if you adjust yourself from the starting whistle then you don’t care whether there are fans on your side or not. It will be great if we have more fans but it will be greater if we can give them happiness. In the previous season, the side lost a lot, if they come and support the young players it will be great. I think in the next games we should be more focused and try to win,” said Dilmperi.