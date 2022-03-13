ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad stun ATK Mohun Bagan in comeback win

Hyderabad FC produced a stunning comeback to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to get in the driver’s seat in the two-legged tie.

ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead through Roy Krishna (18′) but Hyderabad FC showed their powers of recovery with strikes from Bartholomew Ogbeche (45+2′), Yasir Mohammad (58′), and Javier Siverio (64′) as they turned the game around.

ATK Mohun Bagan made the breakthrough when Liston Colaco collected the ball on the left flank before charging inside. The Indian forward then made a quick turn on the outside before sending a low cross which was finished off by Krishna to open the scoring.

The Mariners had their tails up after taking an early lead as Hyderabad FC struggled to get a foothold in the match. However, Manuel Marquez’s men took their first real opportunity of the match as Ogbeche headed home from close range to draw Hyderabad FC level just before the half-time whistle.

Marquez’s men edged ahead when substitute Yasir curled a low past Amrinder Singh to put Hyderabad FC in front after he found a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area.

Ogbeche's industry, though, did not go in vain as he found the back of the net just before the halftime whistle. It was a record-shattering goal, the Nigerian equalling the record for the most goals in a single season after Juanan dinked the ball for him to nod home from close.

Yasir Mohammad’s corner was not cleared by ATKMB defenders and the ball fell to Juanan who saw Ogbeche at the right place at the right time. Sandesh Jhingan shook his head, knowing he could have done better when Ogbeche beat him for the goal as both teams headed back into the tunnel locked at 1-1.

The second half belonged to Hyderabad as they pumped in two goals in the space of six minutes to script a comeback after an underwhelming first 45 minutes. It was a double blow for ATKMB as not only did Yasir Mohammad score a goal after Jhingan and Tiri collided in an attempt to clear the ball near the box with Yasir smashing home from outside the box, but Tiri had to be stretchered off. Minutes later, Siviero headed in from a corner to make it 3-1.

Ogbeche was everywhere in the second period for Manolo Marquez’s side, his spadework helping Yasir Mohammad get the goal. At the other end, Joni Kauko fired a volley wide from a Hugo Boumous cut-in from the byline.

In the dying minutes, ATKMB desperately looked for a goal to trim the margin with substitute Kiyan Nassiri coming closest as he found the post from close range.

Hyderabad FC then added to their lead in the 64th minute when Siverio headed home a Yasir corner to make it 3-1 and put Hyderabad FC in a strong position in the tie. The Mariners pushed hard to reduce the deficit but Hyderabad FC held on to take a two-goal lead into the second leg on Wednesday.

