Senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has reportedly hurt his ankle while bowling during a Ranji Trophy encounter in New Delhi on Monday. The injury could be a critical one and may rule him out of the upcoming matches as it has come just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Notably, Sharma was featuring for the Delhi Ranji side against Vidarbha. Although there has been no official confirmation yet on the seriousness of Ishant’s injury, he looked in pain as he was helped out of the ground by support staff.

Ishant injured himself in only the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings which happened to be his third. He bowled a shortish length which hit opponent skipper Fazal on the pads. Sharma began appealing for an LBW dismissal, while still on his follow-through, but suddenly slipped.

Ishant was in pain and needed immediate medical help. The Delhi spearhead had looked impressive in the first innings as he picked three wickets for 45 runs.

Prior to the injury, Ishant was a guaranteed selection in the Indian Test team for the New Zealand Tests and this was his last Ranji Trophy match of the season. However, now there are major doubts concerning his selection for the Test matches as he sustained this injury.

If the injury is found out to be serious, the speedster will have to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru for rehabilitation.