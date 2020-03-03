Young Bengal pacer Ishan Porel, who won the Under-19 World Cup with the Prithvi Shaw-led team in 2018, has been in brilliant form in this season’s domestic cricket and Bengal coach Arun Lal feels the bowler is ready for international cricket.

“He’s in great form at the moment. He’s bowling deliveries that can get big batsmen out, like a K.L. Rahul or a Virat Kohli. He’s doing that kind of bowling,” IANS quoted Lal as saying after the third day’s play of Ranji Trophy semifinal between Bengal and Karnataka.

In the semifinal, Porel took seven wickets to inspire Bengal into a memorable victory over Karnataka by 174 runs at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. He also got the big wicket of Karnataka skipper Karun Nair in the first innings and KL Rahul in the second innings to make a strong case for himself in the national team.

“He’s bowling in that channel. You won’t see him bowling one outside leg stump. He’s testing you all the time. He doesn’t give too many runs, that’s another pressure. K.L. Rahul is at the peak of his ability at the moment. He’s magnificent, terrific. It’s a great achievement to get him out cheaply,” Lal said.

Porel’s 5-for in first innings had helped Bengal to take a crucial lead of 190 runs. He was the wrecker-in-chief with his figure of 5/39 as he restricted the star-studded Karnataka batting from causing much damage.

“I know he has the ability to get the big batsmen out. We are giving him the leeway and rope to go flat out, bowl five-six overs at a stretch,” Lal said, adding that Porel should now do well in the IPL too where he is set to play for Kings XI Punjab under Rahul’s captaincy.

Bengal on Tuesday defeated Karnataka to become the first finalist of this season’s Ranji Trophy. Anushtup Majumder’s 149 in the first innings had guided them to a commendable total of 312 after six wickets had fallen for 67 runs.

Added with Majumder’s brilliance, the bowler displayed great courage in restricting the Karnataka batting line-up, consisting the likes of Nair, Rahul and Manish Pandey, under 200 in both the innings.

Bengal will be eyeing their second-ever Ranji Trophy title in the final, to be played from March 9. They will face the winner of the second semifinal between Gujarat and Saurashtra.