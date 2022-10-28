Is white ball specialist Surya the man for India in Tests too?

Suryakumar Yadav has been a highly consistent performer with the bat in the T20 Internationals, especially in this calendar year.

But the 32-year-old Mumbaikar, who got a late call-up for an India debut only last year in white ball cricket, has not figured in a single Test match so far although he has represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 36 T20 Internationals.

Surya, nicknamed SKY, has already got the backing of yesteryear stalwart Ravi Shastri for inclusion in the team for the longest format of the game.

With the Indian middle order in Tests sporting some vacancies, Yadav who scores all around the wicket at a fast clip in T20 Internationals, looks to have a good chance to make his Test debut soon.

Surya has played in 77 first class games so far, amassing over 5000 runs and scoring 14 hundreds and 26 fifties.

That opportunity could come to him when Australia visit India in the New Year for a full complement of Tests.

But, for the moment the focus is on his performance in the T20 internationals in which he has made the number four position his own with his consistent and quick-fire run getting.

He seems to have upped one gear after having recorded his maiden T20I hundred against England at Nottingham. He then made 117 off just 55 balls.

He has a strike rate of 177 after figuring in 36 T20Is, something which is staggering but is understandable when one looks at the number of runs he has scored with boundary hits – 64 sixes and 102 fours.

Surya has amassed over 1111 runs, after his brilliant knock of 51 not out against Netherlands in India’s 56-run win last night in the ongoing ICC men’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He is averaging just under 40 which too is considered pretty good in T20Is.

Coming into the tournament he was in fine touch in the two back-to-back home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

He had scores of 46, 0 and 69 versus Australia followed by 50 not out, 61 and 8 against the Proteas.

After India’s victory over Netherlands, Surya offered insights on how he has adjusted to play on Australia’s bouncy pitches.

“Where I play back home in Mumbai, Wankhede (Stadium) also has good quick wickets. So it has helped me and I’m really enjoying batting here,” he said at the post match media conference.

Surya remained unbeaten on 53 off just 25 balls, with seven fours and one six in it.

He also gave an interesting insight into what makes him own such an impressive strike rate in the shortest form of the game.

“I try and put a lot of pressure on myself during my net session. So, for example, if I am targeting a few balls, and I have to get N number of runs, if I get out, I just come out. That day I don’t go in to bat again,” he said to a specific query on the subject.

Surya has struck an excellent rapport with former captain Virat Kohli whose back to back half centuries in this mega event, starting with 82 not out against Pakistan in Melbourne followed by his 62 not out against Netherlands, has lit up the show.

The camaraderie that is talked about resulted in the duo putting on 95 runs for the unbroken third wicket after Kohli had set the tone earlier with a stand of 73 with captain Rohit Sharma who made 53.

“It’s just the respect we have for each of us when we are batting together. We just enjoy batting with each other. We try to run hard as much as possible. So it’s a great thing and really (am) looking forward to having more partnerships with him,” said Surya after the match against Netherlands.